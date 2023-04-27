Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 1,100 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 1.11% of Lumentum worth $39,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 277,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 44,557 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 310,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 176,519 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 94,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $96.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average is $56.59.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.93.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

