Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 1,700 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor accounts for approximately 2.0% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 1.26% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $112,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $850,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $850,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,346. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LSCC traded down $6.71 on Thursday, reaching $79.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,648,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,616. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.41. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.