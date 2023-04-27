Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 191,100 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191,100 shares during the quarter. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile accounts for approximately 1.5% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $83,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

NYSE:SQM traded up $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $66.89. 1,351,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,401. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 95.37% and a net margin of 36.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

