Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 304,985 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,985 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $21,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 97.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,573 shares of company stock valued at $633,483. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZWS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of ZWS stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 624,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,516. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

