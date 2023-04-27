Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 53,534 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,534 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 572.2% during the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 34,046 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 58,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4,002.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 69,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 68,034 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.68. 507,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,216. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.43.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Further Reading

