Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of RHI traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.63. 1,201,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,405. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.36. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $111.94.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 31.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

