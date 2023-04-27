Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $388.00

Shares of Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 388 ($4.85) and last traded at GBX 410.96 ($5.13), with a volume of 760911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 408 ($5.10).

Robert Walters Stock Up 5.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 476.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 505.93. The stock has a market cap of £307.63 million, a P/E ratio of 769.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Robert Walters Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share. This is a positive change from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 3.46%. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,339.62%.

Insider Activity at Robert Walters

About Robert Walters

In other news, insider Leslie Van de Walle acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.37) per share, with a total value of £43,000 ($53,703.01). 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

