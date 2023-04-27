Robinson Value Management Ltd. Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.9% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,061,000 after purchasing an additional 434,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

GLD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,253,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,700,585. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $190.41.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

