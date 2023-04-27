Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 3.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna increased their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.47. 1,225,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,592. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

