Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $532,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 14,815,451 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,069,000 after purchasing an additional 398,365 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,146,000 after purchasing an additional 310,865 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,274,000 after purchasing an additional 304,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,251,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,089 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.75. The stock had a trading volume of 694,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,658. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

