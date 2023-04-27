Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $817,000 Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 312.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 84,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $546,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $567,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PSQ stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.35. 20,939,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,655,836. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

