Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Rogers Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. Rogers Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.02. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

