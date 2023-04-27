Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Increased to C$76.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RCI.B. UBS Group raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.75 to C$75.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.98.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B traded up C$0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$66.87. 473,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,663. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$64.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.79. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$50.53 and a one year high of C$72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.11.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

