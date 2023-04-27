Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.16 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

