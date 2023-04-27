Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $70.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “inline” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Susquehanna raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,308,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,618,936. Roku has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $110.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,928.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729 over the last ninety days. 13.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Roku by 45.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Roku by 32.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

