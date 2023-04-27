Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Raised by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $431.05 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $487.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.683 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Stories

