Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.89.

Novartis Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $102.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.70. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 13.78%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $3.4694 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.61%.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.