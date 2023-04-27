Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $561,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.27.

Moderna Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $130.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.46.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,136,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $3,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,337 shares of company stock worth $69,205,332 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

