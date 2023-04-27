Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $849,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,044,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000,042 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,346,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,108,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,012,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,300,000 after purchasing an additional 459,693 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.