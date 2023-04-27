Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 110.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $304.92 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.92. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.80.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

