Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,512 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.69.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 68,255 shares of company stock valued at $12,435,622. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $209.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $224.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.38.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.