Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 26.1% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Salesforce Stock Performance
Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $191.52 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $200.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.75. The company has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a PE ratio of 912.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,581 shares of company stock worth $9,125,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Salesforce Profile
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
