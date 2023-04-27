Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 26.1% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $191.52 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $200.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.75. The company has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a PE ratio of 912.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,581 shares of company stock worth $9,125,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

