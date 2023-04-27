Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 334 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $74,748.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,437.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $74,748.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,437.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,723,927.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,126 shares of company stock worth $3,922,776. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.38. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $72.18.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading

