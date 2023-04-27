Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,312,000 after purchasing an additional 966,463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after buying an additional 965,226 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,254,000 after acquiring an additional 244,119 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,379,000 after acquiring an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,029,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $103.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $117.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.11.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

