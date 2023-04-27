Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, May 1st

Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, May 1st.
Roundhill Cannabis ETF Price Performance
BATS WEED opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54.
Roundhill Cannabis ETF Company Profile
