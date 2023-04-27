Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Price Target to C$70.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.75 to C$75.75 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Desjardins cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.16 billion.

