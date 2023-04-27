Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Holdings Cut by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,310 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 6.9% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $146,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,144,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.37. The company had a trading volume of 271,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.15. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $136.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

