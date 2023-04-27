RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,011 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.50. 774,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,391. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.38.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

