RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises approximately 1.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,817,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,086,000 after purchasing an additional 244,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,803,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,832,000 after buying an additional 54,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.72. 354,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,688. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

