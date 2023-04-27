RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,614 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,630,000 after buying an additional 1,275,425 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,035,000 after buying an additional 343,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,534,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,856,000 after buying an additional 267,653 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.47. The company had a trading volume of 195,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,303. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.63. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $258.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

