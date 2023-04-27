RPG Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,893 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.53. The stock had a trading volume of 690,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.12. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $238.59.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

