RPG Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for 1.8% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,671,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.96.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 85.02% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.10.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

