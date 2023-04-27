RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 237 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,353 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,951,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,639,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.76. 567,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.46. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

