RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 69,408 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 69,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 18.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 94.0% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 691.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 60,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.95 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average of $89.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.