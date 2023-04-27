Rush Enterprises, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Rush Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Rush Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $52.25 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 22.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $552,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $595,059.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $552,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,059.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $329,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after buying an additional 39,377 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 59.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,659,000 after acquiring an additional 283,822 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUSHA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

Further Reading

