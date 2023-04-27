RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Short Interest Update

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the March 31st total of 155,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,773,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RushNet Stock Performance

Shares of RSHN stock traded down 0.00 on Wednesday, reaching 0.00. 478,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,632,522. RushNet has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.00.

Get RushNet alerts:

About RushNet

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for RushNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RushNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.