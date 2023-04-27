Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Ryder System Stock Down 1.4 %

R stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.38. 105,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.97. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $102.36.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.22%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 13.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Ryder System by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ryder System by 12.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

