Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.30-12.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.80. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $12.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.34 billion. Ryder System also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.80-3.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:R traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.92. The stock had a trading volume of 134,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,626. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.55%.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ryder System by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ryder System by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

