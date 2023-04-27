Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Up 6.5%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.91. 1,302,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,281,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.88 million. Research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 68.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 64,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,162,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 190,249 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

