Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.25 million. Safehold had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 266.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $49.81 earnings per share.

Safehold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.90. 173,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. Safehold has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $387.53 million, a PE ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on Safehold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Safehold by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Safehold by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

