Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Shares Down 3.2%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 494% from the average daily volume of 505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

