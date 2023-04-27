Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.85

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.85 and traded as low as $4.74. Santos shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 16,440 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

