Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:SPPJY opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Sappi has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Sappi had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sappi will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. Its products include: Dissolving Pulp, Specialties and Packaging Papers, Printing and Writing Papers, and Forestry. The company was founded on December 17, 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

