Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE) Insider Buys £1,584,888.76 in Stock

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Rating) insider Joseph Pagop purchased 6,095,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £1,584,888.76 ($1,979,378.99).

Savannah Energy Price Performance

Shares of SAVE stock opened at GBX 26.25 ($0.33) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.93. Savannah Energy PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 40.90 ($0.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.25. The stock has a market cap of £343.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2,625.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Savannah Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Savannah Energy Company Profile

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil. It holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. The company also has an 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% interest in the Stubb Creek oil and gas field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in south east Nigeria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.