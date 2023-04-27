Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.49. 487,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,965. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

