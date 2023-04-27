Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,547 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,997,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,443.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 608,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 584,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,854,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,624,000 after purchasing an additional 560,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,572. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.63. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.