SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.05.

SciPlay Price Performance

Shares of SCPL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 37,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,766. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $182.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.59 million. On average, analysts expect that SciPlay will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $98,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SciPlay

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 841.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 232,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 135,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

