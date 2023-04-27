Scotiabank Cuts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$165.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.
TFII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark boosted their price target on TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$151.22.
TFI International Trading Down 0.2 %
TFII stock traded down C$0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$138.87. 282,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,767. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$161.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$148.00. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$93.63 and a 52-week high of C$173.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47.
Insider Buying and Selling
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Read More
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.