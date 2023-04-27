Scotiabank Cuts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$165.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark boosted their price target on TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$151.22.

TFII stock traded down C$0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$138.87. 282,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,767. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$161.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$148.00. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$93.63 and a 52-week high of C$173.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director Joey Saputo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$172.73, for a total value of C$1,727,260.00. In related news, Director Joey Saputo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$172.73, for a total value of C$1,727,260.00. Also, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$145.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,365,627.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,020,471.05. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 90,000 shares of company stock worth $13,175,535. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

