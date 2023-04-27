SCP Investment LP Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. EOG Resources accounts for about 0.3% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.44. The company had a trading volume of 438,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

