Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Announces $0.17 Variable Dividend

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th.

Scully Royalty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRL opened at $6.95 on Thursday. Scully Royalty has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63.

Institutional Trading of Scully Royalty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Scully Royalty by 52.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Scully Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 45,776 shares in the last quarter. 39.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

Featured Stories

